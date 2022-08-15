Authorities in Hong Kong have eased the group-size threshold for Covid-19 vaccination outreach services at schools to boost uptake for children, with a 27-month-old boy becoming the latest young patient under intensive care. Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan on Friday urged parents not to hesitate as she revealed the latest move by the government during her tour of the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital, where Sinovac jabs were available for infants as young as six months. “More than 3,000 infants in the bracket between six months and three years of age have received a Covid-19 jab in less than two weeks, and we believe the number and pace will pick up after school resumes,” Yeung said. “We will write to kindergartens today to tell them about the rule change, and we hope parents will really stop hesitating and arrange for their kids to get vaccinated.” Under the new rule, kindergartens, schools and child day care centres can request for the government vaccination outreach service if they have 10 pupils or staff members willing to get inoculated, down from 30. More Covid jab venues to open for Hong Kong children Yeung said the lowering of the threshold reflected the smaller size of cohorts in kindergartens, and would make the jabs more accessible for those who were willing to receive them. The civil service minister also said the government was still negotiating with BioNTech to procure its children’s vaccine type, which was one-tenth the dosage of its adult version. Hong Kong officials expect surge in imported Covid cases after travel rules eased Children’s Hospital chief executive Dr Lee Tsz-leung, also at the same press briefing, said since August 3 last year, there had been 14,000 infants aged under three years infected with Covid-19, with two cases resulting in deaths and 33 requiring hospital treatment. Lee said Covid-19 attacked the central nervous system and upper respiratory tracts of infants, adding that most toddlers could get vaccinated safely even if they had conditions common among children, such as eczema or asthma. Scientists from Hong Kong create app to highlight Covid-19 hotspots Meanwhile, government pandemic adviser Professor Lau Yu-lung told the Post that a 27-month-old boy, who was unvaccinated, was sent into intensive care at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin after contracting Covid-19 and developing croup, a condition characterised by the swelling of the voice box and windpipe caused by a viral infection. He said the Hospital Authority would reveal more details at an afternoon press conference. Earlier this month, a 22-month-old girl became the second child in the city to die after coming down with Covid-19. Her condition deteriorated rapidly in under 24 hours and she developed acute brain inflammation due to the viral infection.