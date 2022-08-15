Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog has found hygiene issues in six out of 30 brands of disposable face masks tested, with the worst model exceeding bacterial limits by more than six times, while 60 per cent of the products also fell short of filtration claims. The Consumer Council’s findings were based on tests over 21 brands of flat masks and nine 3D types sold in Hong Kong, with an average retail price of HK$1.50 to HK$9.80 each. Only two models were made in mainland China, with the rest produced locally. Revealing the findings on Monday, the council said bioburden levels were detected on six models, referring to the amount of bacteria or fungal cells living on an unsterilised surface, exceeding EU standards of 30 colony-forming units per gram. 2 Haagen-Dazs ice cream products to be pulled from Hong Kong shelves Hong Kong-made CASETiFY Disposable Masks Mushroom was found with the highest bioburden levels, its value exceeding the limit by more than six times with over 219.9 colony-forming units per gram. CASETiFY responded to the watchdog, saying some batches of its masks were believed to be contaminated at different stages of production, including packaging, transport and storage. It reiterated that it had strict supervision and requirements on product quality and would continue to enhance them. Professor Nora Tam Fung-yee, chairwoman of the council’s research and testing committee, said the findings showed worrisome hygiene conditions which might also lead to facial skin problems, as consumers usually wore the masks for hours at a time. “We need to wear masks for a long time, they are so close to our faces. If they exceed the bacterial count, that means [the masks] are not hygienic and not safe,” she said. “If a person has a weak immune system, they need to pay extra attention because they may suffer from bacterial contamination,” Tam warned, adding that elderly people, cancer patients and pregnant women should be aware of such risks. She urged the government to pay more attention to the hygiene levels of face masks, suggesting more random checks and pointing out there were currently no rules to regulate the quality of such products. Consumer watchdog warning over complaints about Hong Kong food delivery services While all models tested were found to have satisfactory overall filtration efficiency, 19 types had lower Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE) than indicated. They include Facewear by Mask Factory V99 Nightfall Purple with an average PFE of 95.3 per cent, while Medox’s Pokemon Korean-style Respirator K-004 had a 96.06 per cent average PFE, lower than the 99 per cent claimed. Both are produced in Hong Kong. Mask Factory stated that although the slight difference in PFE levels posed little health risk to consumers, they would still investigate the cause and improve their product. Hong Kong watchdog finds contaminants in almost all cooking oils tested The agent of Medox said it had submitted test results to the council, adding that its manufacturers’ raw materials had been tested by a local accredited laboratory and met qualification standards. It said the affected masks would be recalled. Council chief executive Gilly Wong Fung-han warned producers that inaccurate claims could create regulatory problems. Tam also advised manufacturers to rectify three models that had loose ear straps and snapped more easily during tearing tests, as frequent changing of masks caused more environmental wastage.