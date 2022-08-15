Transport authorities in Hong Kong are weighing a legislation change that will allow authorities to penalise owners who do not extend or cancel their vehicle registrations within two years of expiry, a top official has revealed. Warner Cheuk Wing-hing, deputy chief secretary for administration, said on Monday the Transport Department might proceed with the amendment soon, after he led a clean-up drive on motorbikes dumped on streets. “This can, to some extent, help solve the problem of these motorcycles and even automobiles in back alleys,” he told a radio programme. “If you discard your vehicle [randomly], you will not be able to prove where it is when questioned by the authorities [under the new law].” Currently, registration of a vehicle will be automatically cancelled if the vehicle licence has expired for more than two years. The owner only has to apply for re-registration to obtain a new licence. Cheuk called abandoned vehicles in back alleys one of Hong Kong’s deep-seated problems, which his campaign would tackle. He and other officials visited Yau Tsim Mong district on Sunday to kick off a three-month clean-up drive, dubbed the “Hong Kong New Cityscape” campaign, in line with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s election pledge to enhance liveability in the city. During their visit, Cheuk inspected narrow alleys where he spotted garbage, including discarded motorcycles, unclaimed plants, stagnant water in ditches and other clutter. He said the area looked like a “motorcycle cemetery”. ‘Nightmarish cycle’ of trash: Hong Kong to move towards heavier littering fines Cheuk added on Monday there used to be a “grey area” of unclear responsibilities of different departments for handling discarded motorcycles. “We have already sorted out which departments will handle it, and what their respective division of work is,” he added. The first phase of the citywide campaign will focus on managing hygiene with a specific goal of targeting more than 600 black spots, while the second phase slated for October will be aimed at improving the cityscape, such as gardens and parks. New Hong Kong task force launches war on rats in 19-team clean-up drive Meanwhile, officials will introduce the details of the campaign to lawmakers and listen to their opinions during the second antechamber exchange to be held on Wednesday, a new arrangement set up by Lee for his team to interact with legislators. The session will be led by Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki.