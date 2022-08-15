Hong Kong’s Consumer Council has found that more than 40 per cent of 30 anti-stretch mark products for pregnant and postnatal women contain fragrance allergens, while four have potentially harmful substances which could affect unborn babies. The watchdog revealed the results of the study on Monday, but said more research was needed to determine the long-term effects of the irritants found in the oils and creams. Basing their results on the EU Cosmetics Regulation, 14 out of the 30 tested products were found to contain different types of fragrance allergens at varying concentrations, ranging from about 0.001 per cent to 1.43 per cent. According to the study, the product with the highest amount of fragrance was Clarins Tonic Body Treatment Oil. The Post has reached out to the brand for comment. Hygiene issues found in 6 out of 30 mask brands tested by Hong Kong watchdog Among the 14 products, three or more types of fragrance allergens were found in six of them, with nine detected in Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, while Weleda Stretch Mark Massage Oil and Elemis Japanese Camellia Body Oil Blend were found to have five and seven types, respectively. Substances detected in the products include limonene, linalool and geraniol. A representative for Bio-Oil said the brand had requested a skin allergy test for the product from a third-party agency which found that the oil was suitable for allergy prone skin types, adding that fragrance allergens detected in the samples were derived from plant-based essential oil ingredients. The company said product manufacturers would study the feasibility of improving product formulations. The Post also reached out to Weleda and Elemis for comment. Professor Nora Tam Fung-yee, chairwoman of the council’s research and testing committee, said these substances might increase chances of an allergic reaction if they came into contact with air and oxidised. “Consumers should watch out for allergic reactions such as redness, itchiness and scaling after using the product for a certain period of time. As for serious cases, medical attention should be sought as soon as possible,” Tam said, adding that the lids of the products should be tightened as soon as possible to minimise the risk of oxidation. Tam said prolonged exposure to anti-stretch mark products with fragrance allergens and harmful substances such as synthetic musk and phthalates could possibly affect unborn babies and infants as women typically used such creams two to three times a day for a long period of time. 2 Haagen-Dazs ice cream products to be pulled from Hong Kong shelves She said while the long-term effects of the allergens on infants were not known, mothers should still pay extra attention to the products, especially if they were in close contact with babies or were breastfeeding. Potentially harmful substances, such as synthetic musk which is used to enhance the scent of fragrances, were detected in four of the tested products. Three were found to contain a type of synthetic musk called galaxolide (HHCB), with the concentration ranging from 6 to 374 parts per million (ppm). Collistar’s Anti Stretch Marks Concentrate Elastin + Hyaluronic Acid + Collagen had the highest amount of HHCB and tonalide (AHTN), a type of synthetic musk, at 165 parts per million (ppm), according to the study. Trace amounts of potentially harmful substances called phthalates were also detected in two of the products, namely diisononyl phthalate (DINP) and diethyl phthalate (DEP), at 8ppm and 20ppm, respectively. Neal’s Yard Remedies’ Mother’s Balm and the same Collistar product were found to contain DINP and DEP, at 0.0008 per cent and 0.002 per cent, respectively. A representative of Neal’s Yard Remedies said the brand was investigating the DINP detected in the balm, adding that the product did not contain any artificial or synthetic ingredients. The Post has reached out to Collistar for comment. Sugar, salt added to most baby snacks, Hong Kong consumer watchdog finds Although animal studies have shown that high doses of AHTN can cause liver damage, while excessive DINP could affect the liver and kidneys of rats, more research was needed to determine the long-term effects of these compounds on humans, according to Tam. “As unborn babies or infants are repeatedly exposed to these compounds during the early stage of their life through maternal transfer, while their metabolism is not fully developed, parents should pay attention when choosing skincare products for themselves and their babies,” she said. If mothers choose to use any of the products on their breasts during lactation, they should opt for ones that are free of synthetic musk and phthalates to prevent unborn babies from consuming harmful substances, according to the council. The council urged consumers prone to allergic reactions to fragrances to avoid products containing such substances.