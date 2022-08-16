Arrivals in Hong Kong hit a high last Sunday under newly eased quarantine rules, but a lawmaker has estimated that tens of thousands of mainland Chinese and international students will miss the start of their school term because of limited isolation facilities. A total of 7,428 travellers and residents landed at the airport on Sunday, a record-high compared with previous months, after the new “3+4” quarantine measure came into force on Friday, reducing hotel isolation for arrivals from a week to three days, with the remaining four under home medical surveillance. Among Sunday’s arrivals, some 4,300 were Hong Kong residents, 1,500 were mainlanders, and another 290 were tourists, according to Immigration Department figures. The numbers still fluctuated, with about 6,100, and 4,800 arrivals on Friday and Saturday respectively. On Monday, there were about 5,600 arrivals. Hong Kong arrivals may jump 80 per cent under eased travel rules, health chief says Comparatively, arrival figures were between 3,000 and 6,000 before the quarantine arrangement was relaxed. Legislator Chow Man-kong, who is also a scholar specialising in mainland-Hong Kong economic policies, said despite the eased measures, it remained very difficult for incoming travellers such as international and mainland students to book hotel rooms for quarantine. Hong Kong is easing quarantine rules for arrivals: here’s what you need to know According to the Heads of Universities Committee, more than 41,600 new students will study in the city from September, with 29,500 of them coming from the mainland and the rest from worldwide. With only two weeks to the start of the new academic year, Chow estimated about half of incoming students had not yet arrived in the city. “They have difficulties in applying for quarantine hotels. Given the relaxed arrangement, more people have been coming to Hong Kong,” Chow told a radio programme on Tuesday. Hong Kong officials expect surge in imported Covid cases after travel rules eased Even though the government has provided 26,200 rooms across 68 quarantine hotels, Chow said these were far from enough as demand to enter the city had surged. Chow suggested increasing the current 2,000 quota of the “Come2HK” arrangement, which exempts non-Hong Kong residents from Guangdong province and Macau from quarantine. He also recommended expanding the scheme to other mainland cities. “As long as they are from low-risk areas on the mainland, they can arrive in Hong Kong without quarantine. Not only will it be beneficial to the students, it will also reduce the need for quarantine hotels,” Chow said. He also urged the government to consider using vacant community isolation facilities for students’ quarantine arrangements, particularly those near border checkpoints, such as centres on the artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and San Tin.