More children in Hong Kong are being admitted to hospital after developing croup as a result of contracting Covid-19, a veteran paediatrician has said, joining other medical professionals in calling for parents to vaccinate their children. Dr Mike Kwan Yat-wah, a consultant at Princess Margaret Hospital’s paediatric infectious disease unit, told the Post on Wednesday that the number of children sent to hospital with the condition, which is characterised by an obstruction of the airway caused by viral infections, had shifted from as many as two on a seasonal basis to almost one per day. “In the past, we may admit one or two croup patients in the winter season. But now, we receive almost one croup patient every day or every other day,” he said. Hong Kong also reported 5,757 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 194 of which were imported, and four additional deaths. The city’s tally stands at 1,432,837 cases and 9,584 related fatalities. 2 ex-airline cabin crew in court for alleged breach of Hong Kong’s Covid rules Kwan added that 19 per cent of the 288 child patients at the hospital who had recovered from the virus had developed “long Covid”, which is defined as the presence of at least one persistent symptom for four weeks or more after recovery. The consulting doctor said 5 per cent of the children at the hospital with long Covid displayed three or more symptoms associated with the condition, such as memory loss, cognitive function impairment, difficulty sleeping, eczema and loss of hair. One young patient had also experienced temporary loss of sight, with instances lasting for 10 to 30 seconds, he said. Kwan said a multidisciplinary approach was required to address long Covid, noting that the child whose sight was affected was being referred for treatments by eye and brain specialists, in addition to undergoing an MRI scan. “We believe Omicron really causes some nervous system symptoms, for example, acute brain inflammation,” he said. Hong Kong is easing quarantine rules for arrivals: here’s what you need to know The veteran paediatrician also joined health officials in repeating calls for parents to inoculate their children vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as possible. Professor Lau Yu-lung, a government pandemic adviser and chair of the University of Hong Kong’s paediatrics department, advised parents to watch for respiratory symptoms in their children such as croup, which is characterised by a hoarse voice or difficulty in breathing, and take them to hospital as soon as possible if they suspected anything was wrong. Earlier this month, a 22-month-old girl became the second child in the city to die after contracting Covid-19, with authorities subsequently reducing the age threshold for inoculation to six months, beginning negotiations with BioNTech to procure its child-friendly vaccine formula and allowing youngsters to receive the Sinovac jab. According to the government, more than 3,000 infants below three years old had received the Chinese-made vaccine so far, representing about 3 per cent of all eligible recipients from that age group.