A care home representative has urged the government to plug a gap in Covid-19 rules that allowed a recovering elderly patient discharged from hospital to spread the virus to fellow residents, as a rise in the number of infected older people requiring medical attention adds to demand for beds in Hong Kong. The health authorities announced last month that hospitalised elderly people who recovered from the virus had to present a negative nucleic acid test result before they could be discharged from hospital and return to their care homes. But Grace Li Fai, chairwoman of the Elderly Services Association of Hong Kong, on Thursday pointed to a recent incident where a care home resident discharged from hospital later showed symptoms. Proposal to let Hongkongers quarantine in city before crossing to mainland She said the elderly resident was discharged with a CT value of 38 about two weeks ago, with medical staff stating the patient’s viral load was low. The higher the CT value, the lower the viral level and less infectious the person could be. But symptoms appeared again after the patient returned to the home, resulting in more than 20 residents being listed as close contacts and sent to AsiaWorld-Expo for quarantine. Three of them were subsequently diagnosed with Covid-19, she said. “This proves the chain of transmission in the care home had not been severed. If it had been severed, the situation would have been avoided,” Li told a radio programme. The Post has contacted the health department for details of the case. Li’s comments came a day after health officials sounded the alarm over a growing number of infections among the elderly, who accounted for 80 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in hospitals and about a quarter of daily infections, up from 18 per cent. The Centre for Health Protection also noted the number of infected people aged 60 or above had continued to rise since June. In the first two weeks of August, about 15,000 elderly people were infected, accounting for about 25 per cent of cases. According to the Hospital Authority, about 80 per cent of newly hospitalised patients were aged 60 and over as of Wednesday morning. More Hong Kong children sent to hospital with Covid, paediatricians warn Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau warned on Wednesday that hospitals could be forced to reduce non-emergency health services by as much as a quarter because of the increase in cases, a situation he admitted was “not ideal”. Residents referred to private hospitals should carry on with appointments at such facilities, he said. Acknowledging that hospital beds were in higher demand, Li said she hoped the government could consider introducing additional quarantine for recovering elderly patients to prevent the virus spreading to other care home residents. “For example, Princess Margaret Hospital and Tuen Mun Hospital should be used for patients who need care … then send them to North Lantau Hospital or other facilities [for additional quarantine] before being sent back to care homes,” she told the Post . She also said some care homes could create designated rooms for residents, suggesting they isolate for at least seven days from others. Health authorities reported 5,757 new infections and another four deaths on Wednesday. The city’s Covid-19 tally stands at 1,432,837 cases, with 9,584 related fatalities.