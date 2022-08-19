Hong Kong’s daily coronavirus tally has reached over 6,400 infections, while a government health advisor attributed a steady rise in the number of children getting vaccinated to recent reports of severe cases involving youngsters. The city logged 6,445 coronavirus infections on Friday, 185 of which were imported, and eight additional deaths. The overall tally stands at 1,445,336 cases, with 9,592 related fatalities. In response to the rise in cases, the government announced it would reopen a treatment facility for Covid-19 patients at the AsiaWorld-Expo next week to provide an additional 200 beds. Rules gap resulted in ‘Covid patient infecting others in Hong Kong care home’ Dr Albert Au Ka-wing of the Centre for Health Protection said the rise in coronavirus patients was due to an increase in the proportion of local cases involving the more infectious Omicron subvariant BA.5. “The increase in infections mainly stems from local cases … We can see that number has increased at a faster pace in the past few days,” he said. Meanwhile, the number of doses administered to children aged six months to three years jumped from 239 on August 4, the first day of the drive, to highs of 696 and 558 on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a Post analysis of figures provided by health authorities. Government pandemic adviser Professor Lau Yu-lung, chair of paediatrics at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), on Friday said two recent cases involving infected children, including a 27-month-old boy suffering from croup, characterised by an obstruction of the airway caused by a viral infection, had shown how alarming the situation was. “Of course, the two recent severe cases let parents understand that the final result could be worrying if they do not get their children vaccinated … I believe they would agree children aged under three should be vaccinated,” he said. Lau also said some parents’ concerns over inoculating their children had been allayed after paediatricians and family doctors weighed in on the benefits and risks to the public, leading to the steady rise in vaccinations among youngsters. However, he said the basic requirement was for an average of 600 to 800 young children being vaccinated each day to protect them from the coronavirus. He hoped to see the daily number shoot up to 1,000. As of Thursday, 4.9 per cent of this age group, or 5,134 children, had received Covid-19 jabs, official figures showed. Hong Kong approves Sinovac jab for toddlers as officials seek BioNTech formula Currently, only the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine is available for use for the age group as the government is still negotiating with BioNTech for its vaccine for young children. Lau urged parents not to wait for the German-made vaccine as Sinovac jabs were also safe for children. He hoped at least 50 to 60 per cent of the children would be inoculated before winter arrived. Proposal to let Hongkongers quarantine in city before crossing to mainland Meanwhile, infectious disease specialist Professor Ho Pak-leung of HKU urged parents not to take unvaccinated children to indoor areas where people might take off their masks, as the number of confirmed cases had been rising recently. “When others take off their masks and even your kids are wearing masks, it is not safe,” he told a radio programme, adding that a total of three Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines or three BioNTech vaccines could offer sufficient protection. In the past two weeks, a 27-month-old boy and a five-year-old girl, who were both unvaccinated, ended up in intensive care units after contracting the virus. The five-year-old had experienced encephalitis – inflammation of the brain – according to health authorities. Additional reporting by William Yiu