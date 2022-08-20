Hong Kong has room to further ease Covid-19 quarantine rules for travellers if caseloads decline, the city’s commerce minister has said while also warning residents not to let their guard down as the epidemic situation remains volatile. Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah said on Saturday that while arrivals had surged under the new “3+4” quarantine arrangement , officials needed more time for review before potentially relaxing more rules. He added that authorities were considering adjustments for the exhibition sector, citing a raft of coming events set to be hosted in the city and noting it was a chance to boost vibrancy and “tell Hong Kong’s story”. Since August 12, the week-long hotel isolation for overseas arrivals has been cut to three days plus four more of “home medical surveillance” that allows limited movement in the city. “Prevention and epidemic control is the most important thing. If the infection declines, I believe there is room to consider relaxing the quarantine policy again,” Yau told a radio programme on Saturday. “However, the situation remains volatile, as the number of cases came up to 6,000 cases yesterday. We need to be very careful about the development.” The city reported 6,445 coronavirus infections on Friday, the highest daily tally since the end of March, including 185 cases from abroad, as well as eight more deaths. Health authorities said the figures mostly stemmed from local cases. Why cutting quarantine isn’t enough to revive Hong Kong’s economy Arrivals in Hong Kong hit a high last Sunday under the newly eased quarantine rules, with a total of 7,428 travellers and residents landing at the airport, compared with 6,087 on the previous Sunday on August 7. While the relaxed measures received support from the business sector, the exhibition industry called on the government to remove trade shows from the types of premises off limits to people under medical surveillance. Yau said authorities were reviewing if such adjustment could be made. Hong Kong logs over 6,400 Covid cases as number of youngsters getting jabs rises He said multiple international events would be hosted locally at the end of this year, adding this was a chance for the city to show its vibrancy and “tell Hong Kong’s story”. The Hong Kong Sevens was expected to return to the city in November for the first time since 2019, while the government has also invited global financiers to a two-day financial summit in the same month. Meanwhile, Dr Mike Kwan Yat-wah, a consultant at Princess Margaret Hospital’s paediatric infectious disease unit, said the infected 27-month-old boy who developed symptoms of croup , characterised by an obstruction of the airway caused by viral infection, was finally discharged on Friday, five days after being listed as critically ill from Covid-19. “He is recovering well. I believe there will not be any longer-term sequelae,” he said. “I would say he was very lucky. If there was any delay in treatment, he might not get enough oxygen to his brain and this would cause permanent damage.” Hong Kong arrivals may jump 80 per cent under eased travel rules, health chief says Kwan added that more children in Hong Kong were being sent to hospital after developing croup, with a rate of nearly one case per day. He said health authorities had reported 60 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, involving high fever, skin rash, and diarrhoea two to five weeks after recovering from Covid-19. Some children had been placed under intensive care. He stressed that sufficient scientific evidence had already shown vaccination could prevent acute as well as mid- and long-term Covid-19 symptoms in children, urging more young people to receive jabs.