The Fanling golf course in northern Hong Kong. Photo:Sam Tsang
The Fanling golf course in northern Hong Kong. Photo:Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Don’t blame government for delay in approving impact report on housing plan for Hong Kong golf course, review panel head says

  • Stanley Wong, chairman of Advisory Council on the Environment, says members on Friday could only agree that questions remained over methodologies used for report
  • His deputy Nora Tam notes some surveys were conducted without following basic field guidelines

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:30am, 21 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Fanling golf course in northern Hong Kong. Photo:Sam Tsang
The Fanling golf course in northern Hong Kong. Photo:Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE