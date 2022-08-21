The Fanling golf course in northern Hong Kong. Photo:Sam Tsang
Don’t blame government for delay in approving impact report on housing plan for Hong Kong golf course, review panel head says
- Stanley Wong, chairman of Advisory Council on the Environment, says members on Friday could only agree that questions remained over methodologies used for report
- His deputy Nora Tam notes some surveys were conducted without following basic field guidelines
The Fanling golf course in northern Hong Kong. Photo:Sam Tsang