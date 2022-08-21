No serious adverse events were recorded among the young children who received their first coronavirus jab, according to Hong Kong’s health chief. Photo: Dickson Lee
No serious adverse events were recorded among the young children who received their first coronavirus jab, according to Hong Kong’s health chief. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Hong Kong: 6,400 young children already taken first jab since lowering of vaccine age threshold, says health minister

  • Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau renews calls for parents to vaccinate children amid recent surge in serious cases among those aged six months to three years
  • Social Welfare Department announces plan to convert Tin Shui Wai Sports Centre into holding facility for elderly asymptomatic patients or those showing mild symptoms

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 1:06pm, 21 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
No serious adverse events were recorded among the young children who received their first coronavirus jab, according to Hong Kong’s health chief. Photo: Dickson Lee
No serious adverse events were recorded among the young children who received their first coronavirus jab, according to Hong Kong’s health chief. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE