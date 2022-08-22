Health authorities are investigating over 600 potential violations of quarantine or isolation orders. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: over 600 suspected quarantine, isolation violations under investigation in Hong Kong

  • Department of Health says about 260 people separately convicted of violating quarantine or isolation orders as of Saturday
  • Hong Kong reports 6,617 new coronavirus infections on Monday, 237 of which were imported, and five additional deaths

Sammy Heung
Updated: 6:43pm, 22 Aug, 2022

