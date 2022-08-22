Health authorities are investigating over 600 potential violations of quarantine or isolation orders. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: over 600 suspected quarantine, isolation violations under investigation in Hong Kong
- Department of Health says about 260 people separately convicted of violating quarantine or isolation orders as of Saturday
- Hong Kong reports 6,617 new coronavirus infections on Monday, 237 of which were imported, and five additional deaths
Health authorities are investigating over 600 potential violations of quarantine or isolation orders. Photo: Sam Tsang