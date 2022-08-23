Temperatures soared on Tuesday in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong swelters under soaring temperatures, air pollution rises as storm Ma-on edges closer, with No 1 typhoon signal expected at night
- Many districts experience maximum temperatures above 34 degrees, while air pollution at 15 monitoring stations classed as ‘high risk’ for health
- Observatory will consider issuing No 1 typhoon warning signal on Tuesday night as Severe Tropical Storm Ma-on is expected to be within 800km of Hong Kong
