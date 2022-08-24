The Cross Harbour Race in 2021. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: cancellation of Hong Kong weekend race, woes for cross-harbour swim amid Covid caps spark concern for other coming sports events
- Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong 10K Championships cancelled after organisers told contestant numbers have to be cut to a fifth of expected turnout
- Swim gala Cross Harbour Race also facing similar fate, with organisers scrambling to negotiate terms with government
