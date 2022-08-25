This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing . The Hong Kong Observatory will downgrade the No 8 typhoon warning signal caused by Severe Tropical Storm Ma-on to No 3 between 9am and 11am, with most schools suspended and morning stock trading facing cancellation on Thursday. The Education Bureau announced all morning and full-day schools would be suspended, while afternoon classes for primary, secondary and evening schools would resume if the No 8 signal was replaced before 10.30am. The No 8 gale or storm warning was first issued at 7.25pm on Wednesday. The storm moved closest to Hong Kong at 3.45am on Thursday, skirting within 200km south-southwest of the city. As of 8am, Ma-on, which means saddle in Cantonese, was centred about 280km southwest of Hong Kong, and forecast to depart the city at about 28km/h in the general direction of the coast of western Guangdong. “Ma-on is moving away from Hong Kong. Local winds will weaken gradually,” the forecaster said in an announcement. “There will still be occasional gale winds offshore and on high ground over the southwestern part of the territory at first. Seas will be very rough with swells. Members of the public are advised to stay away from the shoreline, and not to engage in water sports.” The Observatory added that as of 8am, the tide level at Quarry Bay was 0.5 metre above the normal mark at 2.7 metres, and the levels at various locations would drop gradually in the coming hours. At Tai O, a fishing village on Lantau Island where residents were alerted to possible flooding, the tide level was three metres. Tai O Rural Committee chairman Ho Siu-Kei told the Post that low-lying areas experienced slight flooding from Wednesday night to Thursday morning. “Residents are fine as we have taken precautionary measures,” he said. “Only a few elderly residents needed to move to temporary shelters.” At the residential area of Heng Fa Chuen on Hong Kong Island, some teenagers were seen strolling along the esplanade, watching still-turbulent waves splash onto the pavement. The MTR rail service will be limited, with most trains operating at 10-minute intervals. All daytime routes of Citybus and New World First Bus are still suspended. The pre-opening at the stock exchange will be cancelled. The morning trading session will be cancelled if the No 8 signal is still in force at 9am while the afternoon session will take place as usual at 1pm if the signal is discontinued at or before noon. What’s wrong with Hong Kong’s weather? The effects of climate change The judiciary announced that all morning court hearings and tribunals were adjourned and would remain so if the No 8 signal was still in force at or after 11am. Care centres and integrated vocational training centres would resume normal operations two hours from when the No 8 signal was cancelled, the Social Welfare Department said. Clinics under the Department of Health, except Methadone Clinics, designated facilities for Covid-19 patients and related teleconsultation services, as well as coronavirus sample collection points were suspended. The service will resume gradually within two hours after cancellation of the signal. The government’s Covid-19 home vaccination service for Thursday has been cancelled, while inoculation centres and related hospital stations will open three hours after the downgrading of the No 8 signal. People who are affected will be informed of a new appointment date and time by SMS notification. The Immigration Department said services at its headquarters and all branch offices would be suspended with the No 8 signal in force. Public services under the Transport Department and Trade and Industry Department were also put on hold. Driving tests in the morning will be rescheduled, and if the No 8 signal is still in force by 11.30am, all Thursday sessions will be cancelled. Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park and its water park, as well as the Hong Kong Wetland Park are closed. Ocean Park will open later in the day if the signal is cancelled before 1pm. The flag-raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square was cancelled. Separately, the South East New Territories Landfill at Tseung Kwan O is now closed.