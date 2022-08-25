A new measure requiring staff at care homes to take PCR tests every other day instead of just once a week is set to begin on August 31. Photo: SCMP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports over 8,500 cases, while care home operators question need for more frequent PCR tests
- Health officials on Thursday recorded 8,579 new infections, including 297 imported cases, the highest since March 27
- New measure requiring staff at care homes to take PCR tests every other day instead of just once a week to begin on August 31
A new measure requiring staff at care homes to take PCR tests every other day instead of just once a week is set to begin on August 31. Photo: SCMP