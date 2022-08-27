Hong Kong authorities could punish private hospitals with harsher licensing terms as a “last resort” if the intake of non-Covid patients from the public sector remained low amid a surge in coronavirus cases, a source has said. The source, who is familiar with the situation, told the Post on Saturday that uncooperative private hospitals could be slapped with tougher licensing conditions if they held off admitting non-coronavirus patients from public healthcare facilities. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau on Friday said that despite 13 private hospitals pledging 364 beds for public hospital patients, only five facilities had reached 60 per cent of their targets and three had taken in none so far. “Dr Lo’s blunt remarks served as a warning,” the insider said. “If the private hospitals remain uncooperative, the government could impose harsh conditions related to the ‘land grants’, even though this is considered as one of the last resorts.” Hong Kong’s overall coronavirus tally passed the 1.5 million mark as health officials reported 8,457 new infections, including 232 imported cases, and four more deaths. The number of Covid-related fatalities reached 9,441. The Hospital Authority has referred non-coronavirus patients to private hospitals in a bid to free up more beds for Covid-19 cases, with the source saying subsidies worth about HK$4,000 per night were being provided for some patients. Hong Kong gears up for Covid fight as health chief warns tighter curbs possible Tony Ko Pat-sing, chief executive of the authority, said on Friday that about 20 to 30 out of some 100 public hospital patients referred on a daily basis were successfully transferred to private facilities. Ko told a radio programme that the low transfer rate could be attributed to a slow response by private hospitals during the transfer process, in addition to worsening conditions or an unwillingness among some patients. But William Ho Shiu-wei, chairman of the Hong Kong Private Hospitals Association, responded to Ko’s remark and said the government needed to refine the referral process to ensure more patients could be transferred. Hong Kong logs over 8,500 Covid cases; warnings of ‘heavy healthcare burden’ The insider on Saturday also accused many private hospitals of being “picky” when accepting patients and spending days assessing which cases could yield the most “profitable” treatment options. Other facilities were reluctant to take mild cases who would be discharged in three to four days, the source added, with a preference for patients who needed surgical procedures such as percutaneous coronary intervention, artificial joint replacement and appendectomy, which allowed the hospitals to collect more government subsidies. The Post contacted the chairman of the Hong Kong Private Hospital Association on Saturday for comments. Hong Kong health authorities warn of ‘worrying’ rise in coronavirus cases Separately, Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin said the government would review arrangements for face-to-face teaching if the number of daily coronavirus cases exceeded 10,000. Possible responses included the suspension of in-person teaching, depending on the number of cases reported at schools and any related transmission chains, she said. The minister added that authorities would consider additional restrictions for mask-off activities, with any decision to focus on ensuring a minimum level of disruption and maintaining at least half a day of face-to-face teaching. Active maskless activities, such as ball games, would be suspended if infections continue to surge in the city, she said, while those requiring less movement, such as orchestra practices, would be allowed to continue. Choi also urged parents to notify schools if children were issued an amber health code.