School principals have urged the government to maintain full-day in-person classes for the sake of pupil development after Hong Kong’s education minister warned that the current arrangements could be suspended if daily Covid-19 cases hit 10,000 to prevent further outbreaks. Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin on Sunday said the authorities had earlier told schools that half-day face-to-face lessons would be regarded as the minimum in the coming academic year. “We have to balance the safety and health of students, as well as their learning needs. We understand suspending and resuming school from time-to-time poses a huge challenge to both students and teachers,” she said in a television interview. “We hope to adopt more precise anti-epidemic measures … We will have to look at the pandemic situation and decide on the arrangements for full-day classes and extracurricular activities.” Choi on Saturday said the government might consider suspending full-day face-to-face teaching or halting some extracurricular activities that allow for the removal of masks if the daily coronavirus tally hit the 10,000 mark. The caseload stood at 9,708 on Sunday. Legislator Chu Kwok-keung, a primary school principal and lawmaker in the education functional constituency, said many parents and principals had expressed wishes for full-day in-person classes. Covid rebound means half-day classes for Hong Kong primary, kindergarten pupils “Are half-day classes really beneficial for students? Some secondary school principals have told me that after half-day classes, activities for the rest of the day are not arranged very well. Some of the students may play video games or become addicted to the internet,” he said. “Parents and schools think that the proportion of severe [Covid-19] cases is not very high, hoping that the government will spend more time to consider their options.” Lau Yiu-hung, chairwoman of the Wong Tai Sin District Secondary School Heads Association, said she did not see the need to suspend full-day classes at the moment. “When the daily caseload reaches more than 10,000, if a majority of the infections are found at schools, there may be a need to suspend full-day [in-person] classes. But at the moment, we don’t see a lot of cases coming from schools,” Lau said. She added that the current anti-epidemic measures, under which students and staff were required to take daily rapid antigen tests, had been effective and that the government would request a class or school suspension if infection clusters were found. Wong Ching-yung, principal of the Scientia Secondary School in Ho Man Tin, said he also hoped that schools would be able to operate full-day face-to-face classes in September. “The city’s current epidemic situation will just repeat in the future. If we suspend schools every time, it has a huge impact on the education sector,” he said. Mask-off activities not for Hong Kong students with Covid amber code “Lessons haven’t been running smoothly in recent years and online classes are not very effective for students … A lot of moral education can’t be done online and we can only teach them academic knowledge.” In case of a suspension, Wong said he hoped the government could offer flexibility, such as allowing schools with an over 90 per cent vaccination rate to continue face-to-face classes. But Professor Ivan Hung Fan-ngai, a government adviser and chief of the University of Hong Kong’s infectious diseases division, agreed with Choi’s suggestion to suspend full-day face-to-face classes to avoid cross-infection during lunch time and further outbreaks. He said even though all students were required to conduct daily RAT tests, full-day in-person classes should be delayed to prevent those who might be carrying a low viral load not detected through testing from passing on the infection during the lunch break. Half-day school, however, should be maintained regardless of the infection numbers, he added. “This is to balance the children’s psychological status and education. Zoom classes are very ineffective and difficult for the children to concentrate,” he noted. Choi also elaborated on a proposed reward scheme by the Education Bureau to encourage vaccination among pupils. Under the programme, kindergartens, primary, secondary and special schools that have secured a 90 per cent vaccination rate for the third dose will receive a gold award, while those achieving 80 per cent and 70 per cent will be awarded with silver and bronze prizes, respectively. Currently, schools are allowed to conduct full-day, in-person classes if at least 90 per cent of students have received at least two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and all staff have completed two jabs. Principal Wong said he acknowledged the government’s efforts to boost intake of the third jab in schools via the reward scheme, but he did not think it would act as an incentive. “Schools promote vaccination out of health concerns and social responsibility. Prizes do not fall within our considerations,” he said.