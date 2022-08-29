Hong Kong’s daily Covid-19 tally could peak at 20,000 next month, a government pandemic adviser has warned, despite opposing suggestions raised by the city’s education chief to suspend face-to-face classes amid the surge. Lau Yu-lung, chair professor of paediatrics at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), also warned authorities on Monday against “going backwards” in tightening rules, especially with the eased “3+4” scheme already launched, requiring overseas arrivals to isolate three days in a hotel – down from a week – and four days at home. Lau was making a forecast based on recent outbreak patterns in Singapore and elsewhere that showed caseloads peaked with the Omicron subvariants BA.4 or BA.5 accounting for 80 or 90 per cent of the tally. “[The peak] could be 13,000 or 14,000, with the upper end at about 20,000,” Lau told a radio programme, adding that the lower end of his expectation was between 11,000 and 12,000. “I think we have to be on high alert and prepare for the whole of September, and we can’t let up.” Hong Kong reported 9,708 coronavirus infections on Sunday, the highest since March 26, as officials warned the daily tally could top 10,000 “in coming days”. The resurgent wave has been fuelled by the more transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which authorities said made up 50.5 per cent of Thursday’s cases. Singapore’s daily local coronavirus tally peaked at more than 15,900 infections on July 13, after reporting over 10,000 cases for about two weeks. The city state recorded 1,361 local infections on Sunday. Hong Kong daily Covid numbers set to hit 10,000 mark ‘in coming days’ Last week, Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau announced a limited series of tightened social-distancing measures, including an extra rapid antigen test requirement for groups of more than eight at restaurants, and more frequent screening for workers at hospitals and other high-exposure premises. On Sunday, Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin warned that the government might suspend full-day, in-person classes if daily caseloads exceeded 10,000. But Lau took a different view. “As paediatricians, we have to take care of people’s lives and health, including their mental health, and going to school is a key part of that,” he argued. On border policies, Lau said the government should keep its current system and continue to work on reducing quarantine. “Hong Kong’s economy is languishing at the moment for people in all walks of life, and it is tough on many. So I think entry and departure policies should not be tightened lightly,” he said. “The imported case figures have not increased a lot, and are still staying very much the same.” 6 out of 10 Hong Kong secondary pupils fear socialising without mask: survey Education sector lawmaker Chu Kwok-keung echoed Lau’s comments. “The entire sector is against remote learning, as it has proven really ineffective for teaching and learning,” he said on the same show. Converting full-day classes to half-day was also not a good idea, as many students would simply use the extra free time to hang out with friends or do part-time work, he said. “The authorities have repeatedly urged students to get three vaccine jabs to resume full-day, in-person classes,” Chu said, adding to reverse that call would amount to an attack on their own policies. Chu said if it was really necessary to lower risks, officials could consider limiting mask-off activities such as basketball and swimming classes, while keeping others, like choir practice with masks on. Hong Kong private hospitals ‘could be punished’ over low non-Covid patient intake Meanwhile, explaining why the healthcare system was once again under stress despite the low proportion of severe Covid-19 cases, HKU clinical virologist Dr Siddharth Sridhar said the current number of hospital intake was greater than that of discharge. He said infected elderly people from care homes and the community were often sent to hospitals regardless of the severity of their condition, while patients had to meet strict criteria to be discharged. Sridhar added that many highly specialised staff from other wards had been deployed to negative pressure wards or community isolation centres for Covid-19 patients, creating a manpower shortage. He suggested hospitals deal with the pandemic in the same way that severe influenza surges were handled in the past, instead of isolating them in negative pressure wards. “Pragmatically dealing with Covid in healthcare settings includes measures like simple cohort isolation of Covid patients, portable HEPA filters to reduce in-ward transmission, and reverse isolating vulnerable immunocompromised patients,” he added.