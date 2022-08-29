Hong Kong’s development chief has given the strongest indication to date that the government is determined to press ahead with a contentious plan to build 12,000 public housing flats on an exclusive golf course despite recent setbacks. Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho on Monday weighed in on the boiling controversy for the first time after the government’s top adviser in the Executive Council, Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, publicly opposed the housing scheme for the Fanling golf course endorsed by the previous administration earlier this month. Against the backdrop of heavy behind-the-scenes lobbying by the Hong Kong Golf Club, which leases the site, over the ecological value of the area, the government’s environmental advisers earlier decided to push back any decisions on the project by at least seven months in a rare move. Linn said: “[The housing plan] went through public deliberations a few years ago and a feasibility study has also been conducted to conclude that there is no ‘insurmountable challenge’ in terms of transport, environmental impact assessment and housing production.” She stressed that the proposed 12,000 flats to be built on a section of the course could be completed in 10 years, adding that the homes would make up a significant proportion of the city’s housing supply in the coming decade. “Even if we build flats there, it will not affect our drive in promoting golf in Hong Kong. After considering these factors, we still believe there is a reasonable basis [for the project] and now we hope to implement it as soon as possible,” she said. “The government, at this moment, is still fully committed to implementing this project and we have not changed our mind.” Panel delays decision on housing project at Hong Kong golf course until next year The administration under former chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor had planned to recover 32 hectares, or about one-fifth, of the 172-hectare golf course for building public housing. It was one of 18 recommendations by the now-defunct Task Force on Land Supply. The scheme involves building homes on nine hectares of the course by 2029, with the land part of the 350 hectares identified for 330,000 public housing flats for the coming decade. The plan was generally well-received by the public, but it drew the ire of club members and business elites. Top Hong Kong government adviser attacks plan to build housing on golf course An intense debate over the scheme was reignited earlier this month after Ip, convenor of Exco, the city’s top decision-making body, and a member of the golf course club, called for a rethink of the plan which she said was not “cost-effective”. Some housing experts and conservationists also urged authorities to either drop or review the proposal. Linn also said members of the public should not exaggerate the controversy and pledged to strengthen the government’s explanation efforts for the plan.