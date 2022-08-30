The Miss Hong Kong beauty pageant has been suspended after five participants tested positive for the coronavirus, according to organiser and broadcaster TVB. The announcement on Tuesday marked the first time the annual event has been affected by the pandemic, with TVB successfully holding the contest in the past two years under social-distancing restrictions. The semi-final of this year’s instalment, initially set for Sunday, will be rescheduled to an undetermined date to allow for full recovery of affected candidates. Hong Kong kindergartens want half-day classes to go on, despite Covid-19 spike All contenders will have to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, while rehearsals and promotional activities will be halted. The organiser will announce further broadcast arrangements later. The city logged 8,488 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, including 236 imported infections. Hong Kong daily Covid numbers set to hit 10,000 mark ‘in coming days’ Separately, with a spate of infections also coming from within government ranks, a health expert has called for tighter measures for the sector. Eight top officials have tested positive for Covid-19 within a month. Microbiologist Ho Pak-leung urged authorities to tighten entry requirements for staff at the government headquarters in Admiralty, requiring all civil servants to be fully vaccinated, while top ministers should undergo daily PCR tests. “This is not difficult at all, since it’s concentrated at one location. Medical staff could set up a checkpoint at a suitable spot to collect samples daily. “It would be done in a matter of hours for the several thousand staff members at the headquarters. This way, everyone can be reassured and disturbance to government operations can be kept to a minimum,” Ho told a radio show on Tuesday.