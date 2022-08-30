David Schaus and son Alex, nine, who is autistic and has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, who were stranded at the airport for about 13 hours as they awaited confirmation that the youngster could quarantine at home on medical grounds. Photo: Handout.
‘Inhumane’ 13-hour Hong Kong airport ordeal for schoolboy with autism as family wait for home quarantine to be approved
- Father says quarantine regulations for people with disabilities ‘inhumane’ and should be scrapped
- Families barred from home quarantine requests on medical grounds until their planes touch down in Hong Kong
