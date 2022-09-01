Travellers at Shenzhen Bay Port in Hong Kong head for mainland China. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to push on with ‘reverse quarantine’ plan for mainland China travel after city leader gets ‘preliminary’ nod

  • Source confirms Chief Executive John Lee held talks remotely with officials from Guangdong province and Shenzhen on Thursday morning
  • Officials briefed on plans for ‘reverse quarantine’, under which local makeshift Covid-19 treatment facilities will be used to isolate travellers heading across the border

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:51pm, 1 Sep, 2022

