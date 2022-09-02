Young children can already receive the Sinovac jab in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: special BioNTech vaccine for children may be too pricey for Hong Kong to buy, panel chairman says
- Professor Lau Yu-lung also predicts more transmissible Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants may account for 90 per cent of city’s caseload
- Health Bureau spokesman says government is still in discussions with vaccine manufacturer on procuring version for children and infants
