A makeshift ‘umbrella’ is deployed as a man is caught in a downpour last month, one of the wettest Augusts in more than a century. Photo: Sam Tsang.
A makeshift ‘umbrella’ is deployed as a man is caught in a downpour last month, one of the wettest Augusts in more than a century. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Wet, wet, wet: last month one of rainiest Augusts on record for Hong Kong

  • Almost 615mm of rain falls in August, 36 per cent up on what would be expected, but not close to record for month
  • High rainfall last month attributed to tropical cyclones and troughs in South China Sea, but July is one of hottest on record

Jess Ma
Jess Ma and Edith Lin

Updated: 7:28am, 3 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A makeshift ‘umbrella’ is deployed as a man is caught in a downpour last month, one of the wettest Augusts in more than a century. Photo: Sam Tsang.
A makeshift ‘umbrella’ is deployed as a man is caught in a downpour last month, one of the wettest Augusts in more than a century. Photo: Sam Tsang.
READ FULL ARTICLE