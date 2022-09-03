A makeshift ‘umbrella’ is deployed as a man is caught in a downpour last month, one of the wettest Augusts in more than a century. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Wet, wet, wet: last month one of rainiest Augusts on record for Hong Kong
- Almost 615mm of rain falls in August, 36 per cent up on what would be expected, but not close to record for month
- High rainfall last month attributed to tropical cyclones and troughs in South China Sea, but July is one of hottest on record
