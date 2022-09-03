Holidaymakers in Sai Kung last month. Hong Kong has spent more than two years under one of the world’s toughest Covid regimes. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: current surge in Hong Kong likely to peak this month, pandemic adviser says, calling for more vaccination to ‘create conditions for quarantine-free travel’
- Professor David Hui urges parents to get their children inoculated, citing studies overseas indicating doses are safe
- He suggests possibility of ‘3+4’ quarantine scheme for overseas arrivals to be eased to ‘0+7’ format in November if conditions are ideal
