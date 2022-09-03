The community treatment facilities at AsiaWorld-Expo. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Ministers pledge to strengthen Hong Kong’s resilience to future crises after fifth wave of Covid-19 cases laid bare weaknesses

  • Development chief Bernadette Linn says pandemic has shown the need for spare sites which can be converted into medical facilities at any time
  • Exco member Dr Lam Ching-choi says on visits to two makeshift facilities he found that beds for patients could not fit into lifts

Salina Li
Updated: 7:00pm, 3 Sep, 2022

