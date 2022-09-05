The Ta Kwu Ling landfill is close to the border with mainland China. Photo: Felix Wong
End of the honeymoon? Hong Kong leader John Lee’s Weibo account drew 1.5 million followers, now some are raising a stink over dump site
- Phoenix TV quoted Weibo comments after a whole crowd turned up complaining about landfill stench
- John Lee went on social media to reach out to mainland Chinese, now he has to deal with online storm
The Ta Kwu Ling landfill is close to the border with mainland China. Photo: Felix Wong