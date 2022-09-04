Vaccination centres have reported an increase in the number of young children receiving shots against Covid-19. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: more children inoculated as Hong Kong prepares to expand vaccine pass scheme to residents aged 5
- One inoculation centre says about 1,600 children received jabs on Saturday, compared with 600 to 700 on typical weekdays
- Expanded scheme will require children aged five and above to be protected by at least two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to enter most government and business premises
