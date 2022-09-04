Vaccination centres have reported an increase in the number of young children receiving shots against Covid-19. Photo: Sam Tsang
Vaccination centres have reported an increase in the number of young children receiving shots against Covid-19. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: more children inoculated as Hong Kong prepares to expand vaccine pass scheme to residents aged 5

  • One inoculation centre says about 1,600 children received jabs on Saturday, compared with 600 to 700 on typical weekdays
  • Expanded scheme will require children aged five and above to be protected by at least two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to enter most government and business premises

Rachel YeoOscar Liu
Rachel Yeo and Oscar Liu

Updated: 9:59pm, 4 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Vaccination centres have reported an increase in the number of young children receiving shots against Covid-19. Photo: Sam Tsang
Vaccination centres have reported an increase in the number of young children receiving shots against Covid-19. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE