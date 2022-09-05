Patrons scanning the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app to enter a restaurant. Hong Kong will extend this measure to children as young as five. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: ‘consider children’s growth,’ concern group urges Hong Kong officials after parents complain about extending vaccine pass to those as young as 5
- Hong Kong Committee on Children’s Rights received more than 1,600 messages over weekend from parents worrying about restricted access citywide for young ones
- Group warns that children from smaller homes or with special needs will be most affected if they cannot attend activities at public venues
Patrons scanning the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app to enter a restaurant. Hong Kong will extend this measure to children as young as five. Photo: Dickson Lee