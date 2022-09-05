Patrons scanning the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app to enter a restaurant. Hong Kong will extend this measure to children as young as five. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: ‘consider children’s growth,’ concern group urges Hong Kong officials after parents complain about extending vaccine pass to those as young as 5

  • Hong Kong Committee on Children’s Rights received more than 1,600 messages over weekend from parents worrying about restricted access citywide for young ones
  • Group warns that children from smaller homes or with special needs will be most affected if they cannot attend activities at public venues

Rachel Yeo

Updated: 2:09pm, 5 Sep, 2022

