Critics say Hong Kong is not moving fast enough to phase out plastic cutlery, which has become a major environmental problem. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong falls behind Macau in battle to reduce mountain of throwaway plastic cutlery
- Critics rubbish ‘snail’s pace’ approach in Hong Kong to banning single use plastic cutlery to protect the environment
- Environmentalists say problem has worsened as Covid-19 fuelled increase in takeaway food
Critics say Hong Kong is not moving fast enough to phase out plastic cutlery, which has become a major environmental problem. Photo: Shutterstock