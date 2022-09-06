The vaccine pass scheme covers most venues in Hong Kong with residents requiring three Covid-19 shots for entry. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The vaccine pass scheme covers most venues in Hong Kong with residents requiring three Covid-19 shots for entry. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong doctor arrested on suspicion of issuing false vaccine exemption certificates, overcharging patients

  • Police swoop on Dr Annie Choi’s private clinic in Yuen Long after complaints
  • Doctor allegedly issued Covid-19 vaccination medical certificates at patients’ request without consultation or examining their medical records

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 9:16am, 6 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The vaccine pass scheme covers most venues in Hong Kong with residents requiring three Covid-19 shots for entry. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The vaccine pass scheme covers most venues in Hong Kong with residents requiring three Covid-19 shots for entry. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE