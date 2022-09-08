A Hong Kong mother brings her child to a vaccination centre. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to reveal details of vaccine pass scheme extension in afternoon for those as young as 5, amid support from advisory group members

  • Commission on Children member says parents’ worries are ‘not unreasonable’ but the authorities’ goal is to prevent severe symptoms and deaths from Covid-19
  • Another insists move is to protect children’s rights and save lives

Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:19am, 8 Sep, 2022

