Professor Yuen Kwok-yung at a cluster site in North Point earlier this year. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Leading Hong Kong microbiologist and government pandemic adviser Yuen Kwok-yung infected with Covid-19
- Yuen tells the Post he is asymptomatic and isolating at home according to government guidelines, and does not know how he caught the virus
- The chair professor of infectious diseases at HKU’s department of microbiology has often been in the spotlight, airing his views on the pandemic
