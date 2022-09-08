Professor Yuen Kwok-yung at a cluster site in North Point earlier this year. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Leading Hong Kong microbiologist and government pandemic adviser Yuen Kwok-yung infected with Covid-19

  • Yuen tells the Post he is asymptomatic and isolating at home according to government guidelines, and does not know how he caught the virus
  • The chair professor of infectious diseases at HKU’s department of microbiology has often been in the spotlight, airing his views on the pandemic

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 12:21pm, 8 Sep, 2022

