Parents bring their young children for jabs at the Kwun Chung Municipal Services Building. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Coronavirus: ‘only 1 jab needed’ in first phase of Hong Kong vaccine pass extension to those as young as 5

  • Source says eventual two-jab requirement for residents in five-to-11 age group to enter premises citywide will kick in later, with enough grace period for shots
  • Health officials set to reveal more details on Thursday afternoon

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 4:18pm, 8 Sep, 2022

