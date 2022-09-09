The United States has warned its citizens to avoid transiting through Hong Kong’s airport, citing the city’s strict anti-epidemic measures. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: US consulate urges citizens to reconsider transiting in Hong Kong, as city logs 10,076 cases
- Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau did not comment on statement but stressed any further reopening to the world must be ‘based on data’
- The government has initiated talks with mainland pharmaceutical company on its nasal-spray Covid-19 vaccine, Lo says
The United States has warned its citizens to avoid transiting through Hong Kong’s airport, citing the city’s strict anti-epidemic measures. Photo: Sam Tsang