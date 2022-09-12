Microbiologist Professor Yuen Kwok-yung (centre) visits Choi Wan Estate during a lockdown earlier this year. Photo: Edmond So
Microbiologist Professor Yuen Kwok-yung (centre) visits Choi Wan Estate during a lockdown earlier this year. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Dangerous ‘one-tone approach’ or a clear and centralised Covid policy? Unpacking why Hong Kong’s health experts have been told to keep mum

  • Insiders say expert panel was told to stick with government’s main messages on managing pandemic
  • Tensions arose after some experts favoured easing restrictions to build up community immunity

Natalie WongLilian Cheng
Natalie Wong and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:53am, 12 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Microbiologist Professor Yuen Kwok-yung (centre) visits Choi Wan Estate during a lockdown earlier this year. Photo: Edmond So
Microbiologist Professor Yuen Kwok-yung (centre) visits Choi Wan Estate during a lockdown earlier this year. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE