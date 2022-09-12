Covid-19 vaccination has prevented more than 1,000 children and adolescents in Hong Kong from needing hospital admission, according to university researchers, who have urged youngsters to receive two shots after finding they provide 80 per cent protection against the coronavirus. Dr Jaime Rosa Duque, from the department of paediatrics and adolescent medicine at the University of Hong Kong, recommended that children get two doses of either the BioNTech or Sinovac vaccines. “I think people should not think about taking just one vaccine dose. If you are going to take the vaccine, at least take two doses, as only two jabs will provide enough protection,” Rosa Duque told a radio programme. Vaccine pass for kids from 5: what Hong Kong parents should know Hong Kong’s daily coronavirus tally remained below the 10,000 mark for a third day, with health authorities logging 7,938 new infections on Monday, 166 of which were imported. Eleven additional deaths were also reported. Rosa Duque and his team – led by Professor Lau Yu-lung, chairman of a government panel on vaccine-preventable diseases – co-authored a study on the effectiveness of Covid-19 shots in the city. The study has yet to be published and peer-reviewed. By comparing the 1.36 million doses administered to 766,601 children and adolescents between March 2021 and April 2022 and official hospitalisation numbers for the age group, the researchers estimated one jab of the German-made BioNTech vaccine was 65.3 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisation for children aged three to 11 years. For the mainland China-made Sinovac vaccine, one and two doses were 13 and 86.1 per cent effective respectively in preventing hospitalisation for the same age group. For adolescents aged 12 to 18, the effectiveness rate was 60.2 and 82.4 per cent after one and two doses respectively of the BioNTech vaccine. It was 30.8 and 90.7 per cent after one and two shots of the Sinovac vaccine. Hong Kong can only fully reopen borders if vaccination rate improves: Paul Chan The team, which used those numbers in mathematical modelling, said the city’s vaccine programme had prevented 68 young children and 999 adolescents from being hospitalised during the study period. Noting the difference in protection between one and two doses, Rosa Duque said: “Whether it is Sinovac or BioNTech, two jabs will still give you at least 80 per cent protection … while one jab is lower.” Although the study did not cover the vaccines’ effectiveness against the Omicron Ba.5 and Ba.4 subvariants behind the latest Covid-19 surge, the clinical assistant professor said the jabs should be able to provide protection based on the city’s previous outbreaks and overseas data. Back to school for tens of thousands of Hong Kong pupils as 3-jab rules loom Adolescents aged 12 to 19 are now among the age groups with the best vaccine coverage, with 100 per cent having received one jab, and 96.8 per cent having taken two. Those aged three to 11 have some catching up to do, with 82.1 per cent of them now having received one shot and 68 per cent having taken two, prompting officials to repeatedly urge parents to get their children vaccinated The city’s coronavirus tally now stands at 1,659,912 cases and 9,810 related deaths.