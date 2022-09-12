HIgh temperatures and a haze at the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade as the Environmental Protection Department issues an air pollution warning for much of the city. Photo: Jonathan Wong.
Hong Kong ‘serious’ air pollution alerts issued; conditions expected to persist for several days
- Air pollution levels reach ‘serious’, the highest alert level, as Hong Kong hit by heat and light winds
- Air quality health index at highest level at 7 out of 18 stations and ‘very high’, the next down, at the 11 remaining stations
