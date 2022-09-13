The Observatory has warned that high temperatures will continue until early next week. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong logs hottest September day at 35.9 degrees Celsius, topping last week’s record-breaking figure
- Observatory warns extreme heat will continue until early next week due to dry continental airstream
- Health authorities urge public to take precautions against heatstroke and sunburn
