Hong Kong is reviewing rules surrounding temporary vaccine passes in a bid to shore up its Covid-19 containment policies. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong is reviewing rules surrounding temporary vaccine passes in a bid to shore up its Covid-19 containment policies. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong ‘to tighten rules’ for issuing provisional vaccine passes to travellers

  • Government source says ‘authorities are now considering raising threshold for getting a temporary vaccine pass given change of circumstances’
  • Overseas travellers currently require two jabs to qualify for pass, while those from mainland China, Macau and Taiwan can get one without being vaccinated

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:30am, 14 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is reviewing rules surrounding temporary vaccine passes in a bid to shore up its Covid-19 containment policies. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong is reviewing rules surrounding temporary vaccine passes in a bid to shore up its Covid-19 containment policies. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE