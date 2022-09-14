More than half of outdoor sanitation workers suffer from heat-related illnesses, according to a survey. Photo: Jonathan Wong
More than half of outdoor sanitation workers suffer from heat-related illnesses, survey finds as Hong Kong’s temperature climbs above 35 degrees Celsius
- 150 outdoor sanitation and pest control workers were surveyed between August and September in study
- Symptoms included dizziness, difficulty breathing, exhaustion and headache
More than half of outdoor sanitation workers suffer from heat-related illnesses, according to a survey. Photo: Jonathan Wong