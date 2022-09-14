A new government measure will allow guests identified as confirmed cases to stay in their original hotel for isolation. Photo: Sam Tsang
A new government measure will allow guests identified as confirmed cases to stay in their original hotel for isolation. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Government facility or hotel room? For arrivals who test positive in Hong Kong, choice is easy

  • Many travellers say they worry about the quality of government facilities like Penny’s Bay
  • New government measure will allow guests identified as confirmed cases to stay in their original hotel

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 11:32pm, 14 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A new government measure will allow guests identified as confirmed cases to stay in their original hotel for isolation. Photo: Sam Tsang
A new government measure will allow guests identified as confirmed cases to stay in their original hotel for isolation. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE