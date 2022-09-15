Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog has warned residents to reduce their intake of high-fat foods such as spreads. Photo: Shutterstock
Carcinogen found in 94 per cent of margarine and spreads containing vegetable oils, Hong Kong consumer watchdog warns
- Earth Balance Original Buttery Spread brand detected with highest level of glycidol at 1,500μg/kg, exceeding the 1,000μg/kg maximum EU standard
- Consumer Council urges buyers to reduce intake of high-fat products such as margarine and butter, as well as to properly read packaging labels
