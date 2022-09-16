Hong Kong will update rules on issuing provisional vaccine passes for travelers on Saturday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: mainland Chinese to follow same vaccine pass rules as other arrivals in Hong Kong

  • Under current rules, arrivals from Macau, Taiwan and mainland can obtain provisional vaccine pass without being inoculated against Covid-19
  • Policy change follows uproar on social media when traveller from mainland boasted about Hong Kong’s lax vaccination requirement

Victor Ting

Updated: 11:17pm, 16 Sep, 2022

