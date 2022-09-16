Hong Kong will update rules on issuing provisional vaccine passes for travelers on Saturday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: mainland Chinese to follow same vaccine pass rules as other arrivals in Hong Kong
- Under current rules, arrivals from Macau, Taiwan and mainland can obtain provisional vaccine pass without being inoculated against Covid-19
- Policy change follows uproar on social media when traveller from mainland boasted about Hong Kong’s lax vaccination requirement
Hong Kong will update rules on issuing provisional vaccine passes for travelers on Saturday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man