Hong Kong should consider lifting its hotel quarantine measures for overseas arrivals if daily Covid-19 infections stabilise in the coming two weeks, an adviser has said, while another health expert has recommended opening up before a possible winter surge in cases. Government pandemic adviser Professor David Hui Shu-cheong on Sunday also suggested authorities should consider scrapping a requirement for inbound travellers to obtain a negative result from a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test 48 hours before boarding as they had undergo screening again upon arrival anyway. “If the Covid-19 figures in the coming one to two weeks continue to decrease and our medical sector can bear with it, I believe the government should actively consider loosening [quarantine measures],” Hui told a TV programme, adding it was better to lift restrictions earlier rather than later. The city’s daily Covid-19 infections continued to drop for the second consecutive day as authorities on Sunday logged 7,190 cases, 132 of which were imported. It also recorded 23 more deaths, bringing the total number of related fatalities to 9,891. Dr Albert Au Ka-wing, of the Centre for Health Protection, said local infections had stabilised even after the Mid-Autumn Festival, adding that the government would continue to monitor the situation in the coming few days to determine if the city was seeing a plateau in cases or even a decreasing trend. The daily tally has hovered around the 8,000 mark in the recent week. The city’s overall infection tally stands at 1,707,363. Hui’s suggestions about the city’s travel curbs came a day after Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau said the government was considering scrapping hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals as recent infection figures and sewage samples had shown encouraging signs. Under the current “3+4” arrangement, travellers are required to undergo quarantine in designated hotels for three days and spend four days under home medical surveillance, with their movement around the city limited. Hong Kong ‘actively considering’ no quarantine, but caution needed: health chief Hui said the government should introduce a “0+7” scheme in a cautious manner and further reduce the days of surveillance if there was no rebound of infections in the community. Electronic tracking wristbands could be used to deter people from breaking anti-epidemic rules, he said, adding that arrivals posed a low risk to the city as infections mostly stemmed from the local community. Hui added that the Covid-19 inoculation rates for elderly residents and children were far from ideal, saying the government should provide incentives by offering consumption vouchers and consider further shortening the grace period between receiving the third and second doses to three months under the vaccine pass scheme. Hong Kong can only fully reopen borders if vaccination rate improves: Paul Chan There were still about 341,000 unvaccinated residents aged 60 or above, according to authorities. About 77.37 per cent of those aged 60 to 69 have had three shots, with the figure dropping to 71.78 per cent for people in their 70s, and 52.68 per cent for those in their 80s or older. Kelvin To Kai-wang, chairman of the University of Hong Kong’s department of microbiology, said the government should consider lifting the hotel quarantine arrangement before November if the city’s Covid-19 death rate continued to fall. “There is a higher chance of having severe infection cases in the winter,” To said on a different TV programme. “It is better to let more people come to Hong Kong in autumn. At least it could lower the burden on the medical sector in the winter.” The business sector has recently doubled down on its calls for the city to open up as rival places such as Singapore have already introduced quarantine-free travel. Business sector lawmaker Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung, a member of the Executive Council, a key decision-making body, also urged the government to drop quarantine measures for arrivals as soon as possible, pointing to the cancellation of the city’s marathon and the 2023 World Dragon Boat Racing Championships – which was moved to Thailand. “It will be late if measures are only loosened by the end of this year or the beginning of next year,” Lam said. Starry Lee Wai-king, chairwoman of the city’s biggest pro-establishment party, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, also made similar remarks after the group concluded a visit to five Asean countries to promote the city. “The ‘0+7” arrangement could definitely help Hong Kong serve its ‘super-connector’ role in Asean countries and return to normalcy,” she said. “But of course, we understand that the government needs to consider the capacity of our healthcare system and the health of residents.”