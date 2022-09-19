Dragon boat race crews celebrate in Stanley during the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival in June. Photo: Yik Yeung-man.
Dragon boat race crews celebrate in Stanley during the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival in June. Photo: Yik Yeung-man.
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong risks losing more global sporting events to quarantine-free cities if tough Covid rules remain, industry leader and lawmaker say

  • Dragon Boat Association head says decision to move major event to Thailand was based on city’s strict rules and no road map for relaxation
  • Lawmaker voices hope coming policy address by city leader can address issues on competitiveness as other suitors lure away organisers

Edith Lin

Updated: 2:18pm, 19 Sep, 2022

