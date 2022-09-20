Health experts have suggested reducing the number of tests for travellers and limiting their movements under the vaccine pass as part of easing Hong Kong’s entry restrictions. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
One small step for Hong Kong? Health experts suggest fewer Covid tests but extended tracking for travellers, citing success of rival Singapore
- Infectious disease specialist who chairs key WHO network says quarantine rule has ‘questionable benefits’
- But not all health experts agree on exact direction Hong Kong should take with its travel rules
