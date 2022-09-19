CUHK Medical Centre. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong health authorities launch inquiry after staff at private hospital run by Chinese University give mother wrong newborn to breastfeed
- Baby was briefly given to wrong mother for breastfeeding, with hospital spokesman saying employee immediately realised mistake and handed child to correct parent
- Department of Health to conduct investigation, but asks CUHK Medical Centre to launch own probe and provide report within four weeks
CUHK Medical Centre. Photo: Jonathan Wong