CUHK Medical Centre. Photo: Jonathan Wong
CUHK Medical Centre. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong health authorities launch inquiry after staff at private hospital run by Chinese University give mother wrong newborn to breastfeed

  • Baby was briefly given to wrong mother for breastfeeding, with hospital spokesman saying employee immediately realised mistake and handed child to correct parent
  • Department of Health to conduct investigation, but asks CUHK Medical Centre to launch own probe and provide report within four weeks

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 11:52pm, 19 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
CUHK Medical Centre. Photo: Jonathan Wong
CUHK Medical Centre. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE