Leung Kwong-sak (left) and Nelson Tang demonstrate the variety of types of cells contained in a blood sample. Photo: K.Y. Cheng.
Hong Kong hi-tech start-up finds faster, cheaper test to pinpoint causes of fever and improve treatment
- Cell-Check rapid blood test will help doctors find the cause of fevers faster and speed up diagnosis and treatment, company says
- Research team led by Chinese University professors say new technique can also be used to help boost the fight against cancer
Leung Kwong-sak (left) and Nelson Tang demonstrate the variety of types of cells contained in a blood sample. Photo: K.Y. Cheng.